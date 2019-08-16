MANKATO — Brittany Umbreit's dream of building a dance studio that families would be drawn to has come along a lot faster than she imagined.
"I never expected for it to become this large. I think we just have a really good family atmosphere at our studio and we're very affordable. Our philosophy is 100 percent about the kids, and I think that's why families are drawn to us," said the owner of Spotlight Dance.
The studio, in the strip mall that contains Buster's and 1000 Degree Pizza, has been cramped as the business has attracted 600 kids this season.
Umbreit is hoping to move into a new building, to be built by DeMars Construction behind Sherwin Williams, which is across St. Andrews Drive from Home Depot.
Max DeMars said they are working on a new day care center on the same property, which could be open by November.
"As we developed that site, we had the potential for another building," he said.
Drawings of the planned 78-by-90-foot building show four large dance studios, along with waiting areas, offices and changing rooms.
Umbreit said they still have time on their current lease and are looking for someone to take over the space.
"We're pretty set to build, but we need someone to take over our space first."
In the meantime, she is looking for a space to open a second location to accommodate all the classes. "We'll be operating out of two locations temporarily," she said.
The Maple River area native began dance when she was 2 years old and pursued it through her college years at Minnesota State University.
She started her studio five years ago in a space next to Liv Aveda Salon and a year later moved to her current location.
"We moved to this location thinking we could grow here, but now there's no room available in the building and we've outgrown our space."
The studio, which has 12 staff, serves preschool through age 18, teaching ballet, hip-hop, tap, tumbling and training and technique classes.
"We have a comprehensive program. We have a good competitive program and preschool and a lot of tumbling."
