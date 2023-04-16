A lot of people were savoring the smell of earth and doing a little raking and digging in the soil last week.
We’ll have to wait to see if we get a warm, enjoyable spring or another cold and wet one, but people clearly reveled in the heat wave we had.
Most yards don’t look like the cover photo for a Homes & Gardens magazine in the early spring. But the leftover grime of winter is already giving way to greening grass and early plants popping up. Even tree buds popped out to soak up the sun.
Our patch of wildflower garden next to the pond is always slow in becoming showy, saving its charm for late summer and fall flowering.
More people are adding native plants and helping out pollinators in their yards, but it’s hard to break away quickly from our long history of manicured lawns with orderly plantings.
Still, having more natural yards is gaining acceptance, albeit slowly. Mankato and North Mankato have ordinances that ease up on the idea of requiring low-mowed lawns and tidy traditional flower gardens.
While some call them natural yards, or native plantings or pollinator gardens, a “rewilding” movement has taken hold in recent years. The term rewilding was coined in the early 1990s and has a few interpretations. But mainly it means reinstating natural habitats and plants and reintroducing animals that were driven out by habitat loss or because of conflicts with humans.
The concept gives some nightmares of wolves and bears running through city streets. But it’s more about resetting the landscape a bit, which helps everything from bugs and birds to balancing out the predator and prey animals.
And some fear that rewilding means abandoning productive farmland or human use of land. But there have been plenty of examples of keeping land and people productive by operating less intensively and more naturally.
There have been some big-time rewilding successes, including the rewilding of the wildebeest. They roamed the Serengeti, eating huge amounts of grass and recycling it back to the soil as dung. But domestic cows transmitted diseases that decimated wildebeest, resulting in frequent massive wildfires that spewed carbon into the air, which adds to climate change.
Through disease management, the wildebeest were restored, fires cut dramatically and the Serengeti is again a massive carbon-capture landscape.
We don’t need to start with a Serengeti-scale rewilding. With spring here any of us can restore a little piece of ecosystem surrounding our houses.
You can start with some native plants — there are a lot of them easily available now and plenty of information on how to go about it.
You can do it for the bugs and birds, but mostly you’ll be doing it for yourself. If you create even a small space of an ecosystem that is more balanced and appealing, you’ll find more enjoyment in your yard and more awareness of how rewilding more of our land can benefit all of us.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 720-1300.
