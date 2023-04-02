It’s been harder to see and hear those refreshing signs of spring, what with the thunder, rain, snow and wind.
The year is so far shaping up like the last one, which was nothing to cheer about. The winter of 2021-22 brought lots of cold, then March and April had record rain and cold. We can only hope this summer and fall don’t follow last year’s pattern when heat and drought dominated.
The crocuses are just beginning to poke through the remaining traces of dirty snow next to the house foundation where it’s a bit warmer. You can see the bright flashes of the red-winged blackbird and hear their call, a good sign spring is here — or trying to be here.
Basing seasons on what we first see or hear is a big science called phenology. It’s the study of cyclic and seasonal natural phenomena relating to the climate and plant and animal life. I’ve always respected those who dedicate their lives to a fairly narrow slice of science or learning, and phenology has plenty of them.
There is a new national network called the USA National Phenology Network. Their website — usanpn.org — is an amazing collection of real-time changes in plant and animal patterns, from tree leafing to hummingbird migrations. The site’s animated maps show that spring leaf out is early in the Southeast, Lower Midwest, and mid-Atlantic.
Which does us in the Upper Midwest no good.
We can hope that this might be one of the last springs we have to change our clocks. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators recently reintroduced legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent. There is support for ending clock changing in the House, but they’re still debating whether to keep standard time or permanent daylight saving time.
If we are forced to skip a real spring, we should logically be able to skip spring cleaning. But the muck that collected in the garage over winter, the assortment of dirt-caked grills, patio chairs and planters strewn on the back patio are hard to ignore.
My wife thought spring would be a good time to get a new bedspread. I thought the one we had looked as good as the day we bought it 10, maybe 15 years ago. She got a new one. A colorful floral pattern.
I waited to see how long it would take. One day, it turned out, before she walked in the bedroom, looked left, looked right, looked up and said, “Now we need to paint.”
Of course we do.
The late-season wintry mix we’re seeing again is testing everyone’s patience after a long winter that featured a lot of snow and too much strange weather that added rain and ice to the deep snowpack.
But the signs of better things to come are out there. The garlic cloves planted late last fall are beginning to show tiny green tops coming up through the straw blanket covering them. Dozens of eagles are congregated in the trees and on the ice on the lake on the east side of Lake Crystal, waiting for more water to open. Swans are flying north and settling in large flocks on open marshes.
It’s not all we want but its promise of what’s to come still brings some spring fever.
Tim Krohn is at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
