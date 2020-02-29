The vernal equinox will be here in a couple of weeks and already the warm weather and strong sunshine are making it nearly springlike.
Everyone gets at least a little spring fever as we get a tease of what's to come. My wife and I like winter but have always had a serious case of spring fever.
Like cabin fever where people feel claustrophobic and irritable cooped up for too long, spring fever is a real psychological and physical phenomena. Spring fever can make you feel restless and more energetic or more lethargic and depressed, or both.
The seasonal syndrome can drive you batty, a fact any teacher knows when their roomful of kids get even more fidgety from the rapid and unpredictable fluctuation in energy and mood.
Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote, "In the spring a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love." There is some debate among researchers about whether sex drive really jumps in the spring, but there's lots of evidence it does.
One reason is that we get dosed up with drowsy-inducing melatonin in the winter because it's released more during longer nights and lets up, giving people more energy, during the longer days of spring.
There are lots of tips on curbing spring fever while you wait for real spring to hit and you can spend more time outside.
One suggestion is to clean and organize. We cleaned out our fridge. Moved some furniture around. It needed doing, but we didn't notice a big change spring fever-wise.
Teachers are told to get students involved in friendly competition to help them focus more as spring nears.
So we played Scrabble. Final score: Rose 140, me 79.
It didn't really do anything for my fever, but she had lots of fun lording the score over me for days. I'm not sure why she beats me at Scrabble most of the time. I'm the wordsmith. I make a living off words.
The Farmers' Almanac suggests taking down any remaining Christmas decorations you might still have outside. I went outside and saw the Christmas laser light in the ground pointing toward the house. It was still frozen in solid. I looked up at the string of lights on the gutters, thought of dragging out the ladder but went back inside instead. It didn't help my spring restlessness a bit.
The Almanac also suggests having a picnic on your living room floor. You're supposed to have some hamburgers, potato salad, chips and ice cream. Sitting on our living room floor looking at each other and pretending we're really picnicking at Seven Mile Creek Park doesn't seem like it would work.
Some suggest outdoor planning, going to home improvement stores and garden centers, dreaming of projects you'll be doing in the yard soon. That does help some, until you realize it's still a ways off until you can actually start digging in the dirt and working outside.
Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any good treatment to fix what ails us this time of year.
The only real cure for spring fever is real spring.
