NORTH MANKATO — The end is in sight for North Mankato's large-scale renovation of Spring Lake Park's outdoor pool.
Workers started filling Spring Lake Park Swim Facility with water Wednesday morning, while city officials estimate the pool could open as soon as Saturday if the weather holds and pool treatment goes well.
"This is the culmination of really a yeoman's effort between city staff and the contractors to get this done," North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said the pool will likely be open either Saturday, Sunday or Monday, but it depends on how soon the water can be treated and ready.
"We are pushing for Saturday but can't confirm yet," he said.
If true, Saturday would mark the culmination of more than two years' worth of effort and about $3.2 million from the city to fix up the facility, which hasn't undergone a major renovation since it opened in 1969.
Contractors are making major filtration upgrades, coating the outdoor pond with a PVC liner and adding numerous amenities to make the pool more kid-friendly. That includes slides, a rock wall and a zip line into the pool, among other features.
North Mankato has looked into upgrading the pool since March 2017, when city staff and consultants USA Aquatics presented a plan to renovate the pool. The project hit a snag when, in fall 2017, only one contractor bid on the project for $2.8 million, about $1 million higher than what consultants and engineers first estimated.
Things looked better last year when the council allocated more money for infrastructure and several other projects came in under budget, freeing up the funds to tackle the project and add on a few extras to attract more children to the park.
"With this, we're kind of returning to Spring Lake Park being one of our crown jewels of the city," Dehen said.
Dehen has been an outspoken supporter of the project and can still remember when the pool first opened in 1969. He also said numerous families have asked for updates on the pool so they can enjoy the new features.
"They see this as an attraction that's going to improve the neighborhoods," he said.
He, along with other residents, were concerned when contractors missed the initial project deadline in May due to increased spring flooding and severe storms in February, March and April.
The weather has caused further delays this summer as several high-precipitation storms have hit the area in recent weeks. Yet the pool will open even with the threat of upcoming storms in the forecast.
