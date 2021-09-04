Maverick Baker comes to the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility at least two or three times a week. The 10-year-old has a season pass and loves to hang out in the water, jump from the zipline and get to know the lifeguards.
“It’s basically a lot of fun,” Maverick, who made it a point to try to get into the newspaper, said Saturday.
He’s far from the only one who loves coming to North Mankato’s pool, however. The pool has attracted plenty of participants this summer despite the ongoing pandemic. City officials expanded events at the pool, held more classes and pivoted with safety improvements after the death of a 9-year-old boy in June.
The result, according to city officials, is a successful season with more plans for pool events in the future.
“It’s nice because we can be flexible, and hear what people are saying they need and give that to them,” said Katie Johnson, the director of Taylor Library. Johnson also oversees the North Mankato Swim Facility.
Johnson said staff have worked to draw more people to the pool in the summer over the past few years with private rentals, adult nights, and random events such as a murder mystery event held a few weeks ago. She pointed to Zumba workout classes, lane times and morning swim lessons with lifeguards as part of the city’s strategy to get people more involved with the pool.
“We’re sort of just trying different programming,” she said. “If it works, we’re going for it.”
The city also went through a shock when Abdirahman Abdullahi died from drowning at the pool in June. Abdullahi’s family is well-known in the local Somali community and people grieved the loss.
In response, North Mankato enacted stricter rules at the pool, lessened capacity according to the number of lifeguards on duty and partnered with local organizations to offer more youth swimming classes, among other things.
“We responded quickly because it was necessary,” Johnson said.
The safety improvements, as well as the expanded programming, were well-received according to pool participants Saturday.
Mikayela Barden was at the pool in the afternoon with her children, but she said she sometimes likes to drop by during the lunch hour by herself.
“It’s a great place to relax,” she said. “It’s a good way to help people be active.”
Barden and other adults at the pool said they were glad to hear North Mankato offered more events over the past few months, even if they hadn’t participated themselves.
“It’s a nice option for adults,” said Laura Templin, who stopped by the pool Saturday with 5-year-old Talulah.
Luke Lunsden, a 15-year-old Mankato West High School student, said he often visited the pool this year before he was hired as a lifeguard about a month ago. He said it’s been fun getting to know the regulars and seeing the city expand its outreach efforts.
“I think it’s amazing that they’re reaching out like that,” he said.
Riley Jones, a 17-year-old lifeguard, agrees. She said she’s really enjoyed working at the pool over the past few months and credits her coworkers for their professionalism this summer.
“I’ll probably try to work here until I graduate,” she said.
The pool will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, the facility’s last public days this year. Johnson said city staff have plans to expand lane additions made within the past few weeks next year, as well as more adult classes and workout sessions.
“We look forward to more things in the future,” Johnson said.
