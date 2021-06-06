NORTH MANKATO — After an apparent drowning Saturday, the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will be closed today as officials review safety procedures.
A 9-year-old boy from North Mankato died after the incident Saturday evening. About 600 people were at the pool at the time along with 18 lifeguards and six staff.
"Staff responded immediately and appropriately to the incident, using their training to render aid to the boy and ensure the safety of other guests," said Katie Heintz, of the city of North Mankato, in a release. "However, out of an abundance of caution we want to complete a review of the incident before reopening the facility."
A fundraiser was set up to support the boy's family.
The city of North Mankato will post information about the swim facility's reopening on its website and social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.