NORTH MANKATO — Two pool staff members' possible exposure to COVID-19 has prompted the temporary closure of Spring Lake Park Swim Facility.
City Administration John Harrenstein, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon about the closure, said North Mankato officials acted out of an abundance of caution to determine what, if any risk, remains to pool guests and staff.
Officials are working with public health officials and the area medical community to investigate the possibility that one or two facility employees came in contact with the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.