NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato officials kept the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility closed again Monday, following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy Saturday.
The facility was also closed Sunday as the city said it was reviewing procedures.
Abdirahman Abdullahi, of North Mankato, was found unresponsive in about 4.5 feet of water at about 6:19 p.m. Lifeguards reportedly removed him from the water and began CPR before emergency crews arrived.
Abdullahi was pronounced dead after being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
About 600 guests were at the swim facility at the time along with 18 lifeguards and six other staff, said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.