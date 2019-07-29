NORTH MANKATO — The renovated Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will open Wednesday afternoon.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the pool and its new amenities precedes the facility's grand opening 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Kid-friendly additions include slides, a rock wall and a zip line into the pool, among other features. The bottom of the previously sand-bottom pool is now a PVC liner.
Completion of the city project marks the culmination of more than two years’ worth of effort and about $3.2 million from the city to fix up the facility, which hasn’t undergone a major renovation since it opened in 1969.
Admission to the pool, 641 Webster Ave., is $2 for North Mankato residents and $5 for non-residents. Season passes are available.
Hours are 1-7 p.m. daily through Aug. 25, when the air temperature is above 70 degrees and the weather is stable.
