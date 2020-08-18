NORTH MANKATO — The Spring Lake Park swim facility will have a limited reopening Wednesday after being closed for a week because of possible exposure to COVID-19 by two pool staff members.
The facility will be open limited hours and for special programming.
Facility hours and a list of events may be found at: www.facebook.com/NMSwimFacility.
City Administration John Harrenstein said the city hopes to fully reopen the pool on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.