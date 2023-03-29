Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust over 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&