MANKATO — Winter is holding its grip on the area with below-normal temperatures and a variety of mixed precipitation on the way Thursday and Friday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein said it's tough to know if the Mankato region will receive much snow or just rain.
"We're expecting light snow before sunrise Thursday, then a good portion of Thursday will be light rain falling. That will continue through the morning, and there may be some weak thunderstorms late Thursday through Friday afternoon," he said from the NWS Chanhassen office.
"Then we'll see some snow arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. But it will be predominantly rain," he said of the multi-day front.
Hasenstein said they expect a few inches of snow to fall in the Mankato region beginning Friday night, but there might be less if the rain sticks around longer.
The system will bring precipitation across the state, but whether it's snow or mostly rain will depend on where you are.
Some parts of extreme southern Minnesota could see severe weather Friday.
While the average highs at the end of March should be in the 50s, temperatures struggled to get out of the 20s on Wednesday and will top out at just above 40 on Thursday and Friday, with Saturday even a bit colder.
"Sunday and Monday should be marginally warmer, about where we should be," Hasentstein said.
Enjoy Sunday because Monday through Wednesday has more chances for rain and highs near 50.
The Weather Service's latest flood outlook Wednesday shows an elevated risk of flooding to come in parts of the upper Minnesota River but not much risk in the Greater Mankato region at this point.
Those along the St. Croix and upper Mississippi rivers continue to brace for potentially historic flooding this spring. Sandbagging started this week in Stillwater.
The Minnesota River at Mankato fell from about 11 feet early in the week to 8 feet on Wednesday.
At Henderson the river fell from above 724 feet above sea level early in the week to under 722 feet Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.