SPRINGFIELD — A pilot program to help college student entrepreneurs is being started in Springfield.
It will allow a team of two students or two students and a businesses to test drive their business concept with little risk.
The participants gain experience in setting up and operating their own business, as well as gain confidence and increase communication skills.
Chosen participants will be provided a rent-free workplace in Springfield and a $500 scholarship from the Springfield EDA that can be used toward startup funding as well as partnership training in business development.
It is open for seniors in a four-year college/university or a student enrolled in a graduate program.
Interested students should send proposals by 3 p.m. Dec. 27 to: City of Springfield, 2 East Central St., Springfield, MN 56087.
The program is a partnership between Springfield and Springfield EDA, the Small Business Development Center, Minnesota State University College of Business, MSU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Gustavus Adolphus College and Southwest Minnesota State University.
