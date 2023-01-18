SLEEPY EYE — A 21-year-old Springfield man was injured when the car he was driving rolled at an intersection a few miles north of Sleepy Eye Tuesday night.
Joaquin Gonzalez was driving a northbound 2009 Ford Taurus on Highway 4 and was near the intersection with Brown County Road 30 at 10:06 p.m. when the car left the roadway, rolled and landed in a ditch, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy, the patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
Gonzalez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Sleepy Eye.
