SPRINGFIELD — Springfield and Mayo Clinic Health System agreed to end the latter’s lease for the city’s hospital and clinic Friday.
Mayo Clinic Health System closed the facilities this month, and the city agreed a new lease with Allina Health to reopen the clinic this year.
As part of the lease termination, Mayo Clinic Health System will return equipment, $865,000 in working capital and $412,000 in foundation funding to the city.
City Administrator Joe Stremcha thanked the health system for working with the city on the separation agreement.
“We are sad to see this chapter come to a close, but we are equipped to maintain a strong health care presence for our community going forward,” he said in a release.
The health system will remove patient health information from IT systems and equipment not needed to maintain health care. Lab, radiology, phone, computers and other equipment will remain.
While Allina will reopen the clinic, the hospital portion of the building will remain closed as the city looks for another partner to step in.
"We will continue working hard to ensure our rural health care needs are addressed and that we find a strong partner to join Allina Health in our state-of-the-art facility,” Stremcha said.
