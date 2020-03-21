Last weekend, as the "c" word was quickly moving from a worry toward a full-blown pandemic, we headed to the backyard for a bit of a mental recharge.
It's still a little too early to do much in the yard as some snow and ice remain hidden in the shady areas.
Early spring is kind of an ugly time. A mesh pattern of willow branches and leaves mixed in greasy mud. The grime left by winter's melt covers everything. Dead pea vines and asparagus foliage hang in the garden.
Still, there's a psychological beauty to it, especially in this spring of discontent.
The sod is beginning to spring under your step as the frost is working out of the ground. It's a small but heart-lifting experience after walking on ice and frozen ground all winter — a promise of what's soon to come.
I'm always surprised how many plants stay green throughout the bitter winter. Some vines, kale and grasses, having been insulated with snow, hung on until spring.
We wished we could of actually done something more outside, but that will have to wait just a little longer.
But I looked around the yard at old birdhouses that have been deteriorating over the years, several of them with large holes chewed into them by red squirrels, making them useless for birds. Red squirrels are horrible little rodents, ill-tempered and looking to chew through everything they can.
I'd been meaning to fix up and paint the houses the last couple of years, and with more time at home in our future, I pulled them all down and brought them into the basement. I started prying rotted boards off and opening roofs to clean them out. Tinkering is a comfort with all the stress we're all going through now.
I looked inside at the different styles of nests, many that had been built upon for years. Intricate weaving of grasses and yarn and bits of paper filled most. Most birds are amazing nest builders. But not the mourning dove. Last spring a dove built one on the top step of my stepladder leaning against the garage. The nest consisted of a dozen or so little twigs just scattered around on the step. Doves, or this one at least, didn't get nest-building genetics passed down.
I dug the old nest out and got to a larger birdhouse that had a big hole chewed into the front of it. I peered in, ready to reach for the nest when I saw a curled up, very dead gray squirrel looking up at me.
I jumped. Yelled a bad word. Which made my wife, bicycling in the other room, call out wondering if I'd hammered my finger, cut myself or suffered some other injury that occasionally happens in my shop.
I dumped the squirrel out in the yard. Not sure what it died of. Wasn't stuck as far as I could tell. Maybe sick, injured or just died of old age after it crawled in the box.
The birdhouses are on the shop bench, waiting for repairs and a paint job. It'll be a leisurely diversion, doing a bit of work on them during the nights ahead.
And real spring looks like it's fast approaching, giving us all a chance to get outside and do something we like — or find new things we haven't tried.
There aren't a lot of silver linings in what we're all going through, but if you look hard and long enough, you can see some shining.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
