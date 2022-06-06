Beans, peas, radishes and more are sprouting up at Minnesota State University, thanks to a new community garden set up to boost the campus food pantry’s produce options.
The Maverick Food Garden, which MSU’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion broke ground on in the spring, features 12 raised planting beds right outside Carkoski Commons. It’s within feet of the Maverick Food Pantry, where harvested produce will make its way into student hands.
In the works for about a year and a half, the garden came about in response to high volumes of students coming to the food pantry for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Liz Steinborn-Gourley, one of the project organizers.
“Because of the pandemic and the really positive response we had for the food pantry, this seemed like a really good next step to support that space,” she said.
Fresh produce is otherwise hard to find on campus. The pantry has suppliers and will continue to utilize them, but the garden provides an additional local source close to home.
Mai Ker Thao, a graduate assistant at MSU, started rooting for the project as soon as she heard about it in March. She’s relied on the food pantry in the past and found much of the produce she received would need to be used within about a day.
Having fresh produce growing nearby should give students more time to use it, she said.
“If they can’t cook right away, the fresh produce they get will give them some time to plan out meals,” she said.
Thao and Steinborn-Gourley said they’ve had a great team designing, creating and maintaining the garden. Diagrams laid out what produce should go where, while an irrigation system is in place to water the plants.
People even donated seeds to help get the garden going. Steinborn-Gourley noted Brent Pearson from MSU’s biological sciences department, another who’s been heavily involved in the garden, brought in pole bean seeds he saved from his garden.
Continuing the team approach, students and staff will work together to tend the garden. As someone who’s worked outside since she was 13, Thao said it’s been exciting to get involved and see the plants start growing.
“It feels really rewarding,” she said. “I’m very excited for the produce to start fruiting. I’m hoping by the time the students come in we can start picking.”
Radishes are on track to be ready first — the pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays during the summer. Tomatoes, peppers and basil, donated by Terri Anderson of Valley Veggies, and most other crops will come later in the summer in time for many students’ return to campus to start the fall semester.
Every growing season is unpredictable, including less than ideal conditions once the group planted their crops. One hail storm, for example, could set the garden back in one fell swoop.
It’s why the food pantry isn’t stopping or delaying any of its regular orders, instead using the garden to boost offerings with fresh, on-site produce.
“We’ll see what students are interested in taking,” Steinborn-Gourley said. “We’ll see what grows well in the system we have and go from there.”
Steinborn-Gourley directs MSU’s Women’s Center and coordinates its Diversity Institute. The garden was a nice project during cooped-up pandemic days, she said, and it aligns well with her interests in environmental justice and food sustainability.
“This is really a good opportunity to see what it looks like on the plant, versus what it looks like when you get it at the grocery store,” she said. “Right from the vine, nothing better.”
MSU has a camp coming up in July for local high school students to learn about the garden and pantry. “How Does Your Garden Grow?” will be held from July 11-14, with trips to Living Earth Center and Blue Earth County Farm also slated. For more information, go to www.mnsu.edu/wcenter.
