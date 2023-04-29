By Brian Arola
MANKATO — For gardeners like Joyce Wilcox, it’s been a discouraging spring so far.
“We had such a tough winter and the idea of actually getting outside and getting our hands in the dirt and seeing flowers and vegetables grow, that’s what we look forward to,” said the Nicollet County gardener. “Our hopes were dashed.”
She saw her daffodils and tulips start to pop during April’s warm stretch a couple of weeks ago, followed by a run of below-average temperatures stopping them in their tracks.
Wilcox, part of the University of Minnesota Extension’s Master Gardeners of Minnesota River Valley program, generally knew what to expect from the long-term weather forecast. Knowing that, however, hasn’t made this sputtering spring any easier.
“When it’s dropping into the 20s at night, it’s really tough on the perennials,” she said. “We can’t turn the corner on spring.”
The Mankato area looked well ahead of spring schedule as recently as mid-April. The five-day stretch ending on the 14th had Mankato’s average temperature at about 20 degrees above normal, said Jake Beitlich, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
From there, every day between April 15-April 26 had below-average temperatures. It adds up to the month as a whole being one degree below normal.
“If you glance over the month, you’d say April is normal,” Beitlich said. “But that’s not at all the case.”
In April’s case, the average is made up of a combination of extremes rather than a less volatile run.
The National Phenology Network tracks the progression of spring across the U.S. using two indices: first leaf and first bloom. First leaf is based on lilacs and honeysuckles, which are among the first plants to show spring leaves. First bloom measures when lilacs and honeysuckles start flowering.
The network’s tracking maps showed the Mankato area isn’t far off the pace for first leaves, but has a ways to go before blooming. As of late April, blooming hadn’t even crept into Iowa.
Wilcox need only look to her garden to track spring’s progress — or lack thereof.
Her rhubarb is usually 4 to 5 inches tall by now. Instead, it’s barely out of the ground.
She’s also pretty sure the cold winter froze out two of her chrysanthemums. They should’ve shown signs of life by now.
Despite what she estimates is a two- to three-week delay to gardening this spring, Wilcox said hope springs eternal for a gardener. You just need to show patience, perseverance and faith in better weather being on the horizon — preferably not too hot and not too cold.
“Wish for normality,” she said. “But you have to just watch nature take its course.”
