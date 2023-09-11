MANKATO — Mankato Public Safety and Mankato Area Public Schools said school resource officers will stay off campus until further discussion can take place later this week to come up with a long-term solution.
The decision to keep SROs off campus was originally intended to be a temporary solution during the first week of school as public safety and the district worked with lawmakers to clarify a change in state law.
The education omnibus bill passed during the 2023 legislative session revised laws covering the use of force and bans the use of prone restraints and certain physical holds by a school resource officer.
Mankato Public Safety has been working with the school district on the question of who is liable if something happens; SROs are employed by public safety, but the district has a contract with public safety for their use that they renew on an annual basis.
The Mankato district is among several impacted districts statewide, and some lawmakers have been calling for a special session since late last week.
Local lawmakers are saying a special session is unlikely at this point, and Supt. Paul Peterson said the school district will continue with their plan from the first week of school for a few more days before trying to craft a long-term solution with their partners by mid-week.
“It’s important to note that school resource officers overwhelmingly spend their time making connections and building relationships with kids. That can’t be done remotely,” he said.
“We’re comfortable taking the next few days to see if a resolution can be crafted, but we also know that remote SROS don’t really fit with the vision of that program.”
While school resource officers will continue to stay off the East and West High School campuses, they’ll still be working.
The district said in a letter to district families the SROs will be available on an on call basis to assist school staff. They’ll also be available to respond to emergency incidents at each school.
Peterson said the district is in communication with city partners everyday on the discussion.
“We want to move forward together. We want to do things in partnership. I think we all agree that we want our SROs back,” he said.
Gov. Tim Walz told MPR News on Friday that he does not plan to call a special session.
During a city council work session Monday evening, City Manager Susan Arntz said the city was hoping for a special session to be on the docket by this point in the discussion.
“Unfortunately, we don’t agree that that level of clarity has been reached on that subject,” Arntz said.
The law change specifically bars SROs from using prone restraints on students and any physical holding that:
• Restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to breathe
• Restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to communicate distress
• Places pressure or weight on a pupil’s head, throat, neck, chest, lungs, sternum, diaphragm, back or abdomen
• Results in straddling a pupil’s torso
Arntz and Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said they are seeking clarification on two points, the ability to use reasonable use of force as defined in existing statute and clarifications on when force can be used at all in instances such as trespassing.
“If we see damaging behavior, disorderly conduct, trespassing… we have no ability to use any force. I know that word is a strong word, force, but that can be as simple as putting a hand on somebody’s arm and escorting them a different direction,” Vokal said.
During Monday’s discussion, council members were in agreement on not canceling the SRO contract between the district and public safety.
Local lawmaker DFLer Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, said he would support a special session taking place; he has been involved in discussions with community stakeholders on the topic.
Brand added that the attorney general’s office or the Department of Education could take over jurisdiction of the issue.
In response to a request for clarification in August, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stated reasonable force may still be used to restrain a student “to prevent bodily harm or death to the student or another.” Reasonable force, he added, is determined on a case-by-case basis.
