MANKATO — SS Boutique recently dropped its anchor in a new location thanks to generous donations.
The nonprofit closed its thrift store in Village East Center on Hoffman Road in November. It was part of a shift to selling clothes online, while still maintaining its mission to give clothes to people most in need.
A $20,000 donation from the Andreas Foundation, plus donated space at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church's Fitzgerald Building on Fifth Street, were like wind in the sails for the changes.
"It feels surreal almost that all of this has happened in the way that it has," said Co-director Jaime Spaid.
The new location at the Fitzgerald Building came about when the property manager from the church stopped in one day at the previous store and asked if they needed anything.
The folks at SS Boutique said they needed space and were days away from signing a new lease. At just the right time, the church offered up what used to be a band room.
"We had this need, then they walked in, and that happens over and over again," Spaid said. As another example, she shared how someone once reached out to see if SS Boutique had a wedding dress, only for someone to donate a wedding dress shortly after.
The move to Fitzgerald significantly lowered the nonprofit's overhead costs. Andreas Foundation's $20,000, meanwhile, will be a huge help with operations this year as SS Boutique works toward sustainability through online sales.
After thanking Andreas Foundation for the funding Tuesday, SS Boutique board member Stacy Steinhagen said the nonprofit wants to get the word out about the new location.
"People need to know that they didn't go away," she said. "The need hasn't gone away."
If anything, the need seems to be growing.
In 2021 the nonprofit provided clothing to 852 people through 38 agency referrals. Of the 852, 502 of them were youths.
Referrals most often come from Mankato Area Public Schools, Partners for Housing, Committee Against Domestic Abuse, The Reach, Blue Earth County agencies and Mayo Clinic Health System's behavioral health unit.
Another 1,094 people reached out for help directly through Facebook or walk-ins. Amid inflation concerns, Spaid and Co-director Brianna Anderson anticipate the high demand to keep rising in 2022.
"I would say that influx of people who are needing services will continue to grow," Spaid said.
Donations will be accepted at the new location, accessed through door F7 at 110 N. Fifth St., from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The nonprofit is usually particularly in need of sweatpants, new underwear and men's clothing.
Apart from donations, the crew of the SS Boutique encouraged people to follow their Facebook page and share posts. Even if someone doesn't need clothing assistance, chances are they might have someone in their social circle who does.
