Ralph Kaehler, a St. Charles fourth-generation family farmer and businessman, said he is running for Congress in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District as a Democrat.
Kaehler, 58, said his candidacy stems from the frustration many people from Middle America are feeling at the lack of progress in Washington, D.C. Getting things done is the primary reason for his candidacy.
“I’m like most of the voters. I’m not an insider,” Kaehler said during an interview. “We need to get things done, and Middle America needs to get more involved.”
Republican Jim Hagedorn of Blue Earth currently fills the seat. He is also being challenged by Democrat Dan Feehan of North Mankato.
The 1st Congressional District covers 21 counties throughout southern Minnesota.
