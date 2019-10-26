MANKATO — A St. Clair man is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Roger H. Otto, 61, faces five felony charges for criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County after the alleged victim came forward Thursday.
The accuser, 16, told police Otto started touching her sexually when she was 10, according to a criminal complaint. The last incident reportedly occurred Monday.
Otto admitted the Monday allegation was correct, according to the complaint, and later said he began “occasional stuff” with the minor when she was 10 or 12 years old.
The child was in protective custody when Otto was released pending charges. A warrant for Otto’s arrest was issued when authorities learned the minor was placed in the same town as Otto.
