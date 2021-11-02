Voters approved tax increases for the St. Clair and Nicollet school districts. They rejected requests for a new elementary school other building projects in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District
Two tax increase requests were approved in the St. Clair School District — one to support operating expenses and another to expand and do maintenance on the school building.
A referendum to borrow up to $15 million to expand and update part of the district’s only school building passed with 414 votes in favor and 138 opposed.
The other ballot question to establish a new operating levy passed 419 to 132.
The building projects will include an addition with three more high school classrooms, multipurpose rooms and a fitness center. Space reconfiguration also will create an additional elementary classroom and expand locker rooms. Several building maintenance projects also are included in the plans, which Supt. Tim Collins said should be completed by the fall of 2023.
The $500 per student operating levy will generate around $414,000 next year, which district leaders said is needed to cover inflationary cost increases and to rebuild the district’s nearly drained savings account.
The operating levy will be in place for a decade and will increase annually at the rate of inflation.
With the approval of both requests, taxes on a $250,000 home will jump an estimated $521 next year. Farmers will see a tax increase for both levies on their homestead. Their agricultural land will be taxed only for the building levy and not the operating levy. The later amount is decided by the number and value of acres and will decrease slightly in later years due to an expanding state tax credit.
The state will pay nearly $5 million toward the building project’s cost via that tax credit.
A new elementary school or field house won’t soon be build in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District. Voters rejected both of the district’s referendum requests.
A referendum to borrow up to $50 million to replace Park Elementary School and update other school buildings failed with by a margin of over 300 votes.
The district was seeking to build a new elementary school connected to the existing secondary school. The request also included expansions and upgrades at the secondary school and at Hilltop Elementary School in Henderson.
A second request to build a $7.5 million field house on the secondary campus failed by a more than 600-vote margin, according to the district’s superintendent.
Nicollet Public School’s request to raise property taxes to support operations was approved on a vote of 294 in favor and 166 opposed. The current voter-approved operating levy, which collects $818 per student, is expiring. Voters approved a new levy that will collect $1,218 per student next year and increase by the rate of inflation each of the following four years.
Supt. Stephen Malone said the additional dollars are needed because state funding isn’t keeping up with inflationary cost increases.
The new levy will raise taxes by $155 on a $200,000 residential or commercial property. Farmers pay taxes only on their homestead.
The St. Peter and New Ulm school districts also had referendums seeking to increase taxes to support operations. Results were not yet available as of press time. Check www.mankatofreepress.com for the results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.