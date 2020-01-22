ST. CLAIR — The seven candidates vying to become the next leader of St. Clair Public Schools include one internal applicant.
Current Supt. Tom Bruels is retiring on March 29. He has led St. Clair since 2007.
The St. Clair School Board selected seven candidates from a pool of 22 applicants Monday night.
The candidates are:
■ Dustin Bosshart, St. Clair High School principal
■ Timothy Collins, former superintendent of Hastings Public Schools
■ Todd Felhofer, district administrator and middle/high school principal of the Greenwood School District in Greenwood, Wisconsin
■ Michael Meihak, Faribault Middle School principal
■ Michelle Mortenson, superintendent and community education director of Renville County West Public Schools
■ Samuel Schroeder, high school principal and assistant superintendent at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Public Schools
■ Donita Stepan, principal of Malone Intermediate School in Prescott, Wisconsin
The School Board will interview candidates starting at 3:45 p.m. Thursday and resuming at 4 p.m. Friday. The interviews, which will be held in room D127 of the school at 121 W. Main St., are open to the public.
The board hopes to select the next superintendent after second-round interviews with finalists on Jan. 31.
A Feb. 6 meeting is scheduled to approve a contract with the next leader.
