ST. CLAIR — District voters last year approved up to $15 million in borrowing by the St. Clair School district to add three classrooms and a multi-purpose area that would serve as a storm shelter. The project recently got a big boost when the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it would give a $2.4 million grant to cover 75% of the storm shelter's cost.
"I'm on Cloud 9," said Supt. Tim Collins. "I just heard about it on St. Patrick's Day. I'm Irish so I felt like we really had the luck of the Irish."
The grant might mean the district can borrow less for their total addition/renovation project. But Collins said that with rising construction costs, it will at the very least help cover some costs if the project runs over $15 million.
"With the rising costs of construction and what's happening in the world now, that wasn't happening when we started planning this 18 months ago. So it's a wait-and-see now to see where the bids come in."
Collins said the district will get a first round of bids this week and a second round at the end of May, with hopes of doing some footing work late this fall and full construction next spring and summer.
Besides the addition, the school will also do some parking lot, HVAC and roof replacements that are needed.
Collins said that when they asked voters to approve the referendum for the work, they didn't calculate in the possibility of getting the FEMA grant, so landing it is a big bonus.
"When you start writing a grant (request) like this, you never know if you'll get it or not, so we didn't include it in the referendum."
He said the storm shelters have to be built with separate bathrooms and entrances, few windows, and designed to withstand hurricanes and tornadoes. But they can be used for other purposes, so long as they don't interfere with their use as a shelter if it's needed.
Beyond just serving students and staff, the shelter would be available to the community in the case of severe weather warnings.
The safe room will provide safety from severe wind and tornadic events for up to 1,600 students, teachers, staff and nearby community members.
“The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding for mitigation activities that reduce disaster losses and protect life and property from future disasters,” Moises Dugan, acting regional administrator of FEMA Region 5, said in a statement.
“While we can’t stop tornadoes, we can build secure, easily accessible safe rooms to keep people safe from harm during high-wind events.”
Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly said in a statement that more severe weather, including tornadoes that have hit schools, showed the need for protection for students and staff. “The people of St. Clair will be protected from severe weather thanks to this wise investment of mitigation dollars by the federal government and the local community,” he said.
FEMA will pay 75% of the $3.2 million project cost, with the St. Clair district responsible for $800,455.
The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures to reduce the risks associated with natural hazards. (fema.gov/grants/mitigation).
