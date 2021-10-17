ST. CLAIR — St. Clair Public School leaders are asking voters to approve two tax increases — one to support operating expenses and another to expand and do maintenance on the school building.
If both requests are approved by voters Nov. 2, it would cost the owner of a $250,000 home about $521 a year. Agricultural property owners would have to help pay for the building improvements but not the operating levy.
It’s unusual for a school district to hold both a bond and an operating levy request in the same year.
Supt. Tim Collins said the district has equally pressing needs and would capitalize on low loan interest rates.
“We have a current bond coming off the books and we need to reinvest in our facilities at the same time that our fund balance (savings account) is low,” he said.
The bond referendum seeks voters’ consent to borrow up to $15 million for building projects. The loan amount, plus interest, would be repaid by a new property tax on all types of property over the next 20 years.
The building additions would include three high school classrooms, a multipurpose room and a new fitness center.
There also will be a storm shelter that could be used as a classroom. Schools are now required by the federal government to include a shelter in building expansions.
Reconfiguration of other space also would create an additional elementary classroom and expand locker rooms.
Additional space is needed because enrollment is growing, Collins said. Some high school classes are now in the elementary area of the building due to lack of space.
Other proposed building improvements include updating the small gym/auditorium and the staff lounge.
About $6 million would go toward maintenance and accessibility projects, including updating the heating and cooling systems, repairing the roof, and replacing the playground with one that meets handicap accessibility guidelines.
The goal is to complete construction by fall of 2023 and the work would not significantly interrupt students or staff, Collins said.
The state would pay for nearly $5 million of the total $15 million cost via tax credits on agricultural land, which accounts for about half of the district’s tax base.
The cost to all property owners also would be partially offset by the expiration of an existing levy. The district is making its final loan payment on the building improvements funded by a levy approved in 2000.
If approved, the bond levy would require a net annual increase of $120 for a $250,000 home and $217 for a $250,000 commercial property, according to district estimates.
Farmers would pay the residential rate on their home and between 25 and 51 cents per acre on their farmland, depending on its value. Agricultural property owners who do not live on site would pay up to $1 per acre. The cost would decrease slightly in later years as the state tax credit increases.
The operating levy would create a larger tax increase for residential and commercial property owners while agricultural land is not taxed.
The operating levy’s first-year cost would be $401 for both a $250,000 home or commercial site. The request includes an annual inflationary increase, so the amount would increase slightly each year for 10 years.
St. Clair is one of only a handful of districts in the state that does not have a voter-approved operating levy.
The district does already collect some property taxes to support operations. Districts are allowed to collect $724 per student without seeking voter approval.
The district is now asking voters to increase the amount to $1,224 per student. The amount would still be less than most similarly sized districts in the region.
The new levy would generate about $414,000 next year. The additional funds are needed for inflationary cost increases and to rebuild the district’s nearly drained savings account, district leaders say.
“The St. Clair School District has controlled our costs for a long time,” Collins said. “We have not asked for an increase in over 13 years.”
More information, including a tax impact calculator is available on the district’s website and will be presented at community information meetings Oct. 19, 24 and 25.
Mail-in ballots will not be provided for the referendum. Residents must vote in person between 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Clair City Hall, by absentee ballot at the School District Office or via mail.
