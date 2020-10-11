Students were in their homes and at St. Clair High School when they simultaneously raised their hands to answer affirmatively to questions posed by teacher David Makela.
The majority of hands shot up when the teacher asked his College in the Schools political science students if they believe the media is biased. Far fewer hands rose when he asked if they watched the vice presidential debate.
The civics teacher watched the hands go up on his computer screen at his Eagle Lake home.
With multiple health conditions that make him extra vulnerable to COVID-19, Makela worried he’d have to take some time off from teaching when his students returned to in-person learning part time.
He was pleasantly surprised and grateful when administrators approved his request to continue teaching from home this fall.
While Makela is again teaching in front of his computer, his methods are a lot different than last spring.
The veteran teacher of 25 years is engaging live with his students three days a week. Makela hopes to inspire more teachers to try this model, known as synchronous learning.
“I want to connect with students and it’s a lot easier to connect going synchronous,” he said. “Teaching isn’t just about the lesson plan. It’s about the relationships.”
On the synchronous days, all students join him for a live videoconference lesson.
Under the eye of a paraprofessional, students in his classroom see him on their laptops and the SMART Board at the front of the classroom. And students at home — both the full-time distance learners and the hybrid learners who stayed home that day — simultaneously tune in from their own computers.
Makela weaves current events into his lessons and the students and teacher exchange questions and share viewpoints just as they would if they were all together in the classroom.
That time together live — even when they can’t be together in person — is essential to building and maintaining relationships, Makela said.
“I get to see the kids and we can have that dialogue,” he said.
St. Clair juniors Caroline Schimek and Colby Amundson say they’re happy to be back in school two days a week. They’re learning more than they did in the spring because it’s easier to focus at school than it is at home, they said.
The video lectures and discussions with Makela aren’t all that different than when he was actually in front of him in the classroom in prior years, they said.
“He hasn’t skipped a beat,” Schimek said.
The live classes also give the distance learners an experience comparable to those students who are able to come to school.
Synchronous learning does pose a few challenges, Makela acknowledged, in particular Internet access. His students all fortunately have fairly reliable Internet at home, but he has on occasion had to catch up students who lost their connection.
Getting all students to follow his rotating schedule of synchronous and asynchronous learning days also requires a lot of communication with students and their parents, Makela said.
On the two asynchronous days a week, students watch a prerecorded lesson or work independently on assignments.
Makela said he spends most of those days connecting one-on-one via email and videochats with students who have questions or need a little extra help.
Those days also give Makela some time for lesson planning. Other than a mock trial last spring, Makela said he has been able to tweak his curriculum to work virtually.
Schimek and Amundson’s favorite assignment so far this fall was proposing a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Each student presented a proposal and their classmates voted it up or down.
Makela said he has had just one regret over his remote teaching: that he waited until the fall to try a synchronous model.
“I wish I had given it a shot last spring,” he said. “But I’m very happy with what is happening this fall and having that ability to meet and connect with the students.”
