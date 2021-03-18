ST. JAMES — A bicyclist is in stable condition after being struck by a motorist in St. James Tuesday night.
Daniel Romero Marquez, 25, of St. James, struck Danny Ralph Smith, 74, of St. James at about 9 p.m. in the 400 block of First Avenue S., according to a St. James Police Department news release.
Marquez was westbound in an Oldsmobile car and Smith also was westbound in the parking lane, police say.
Smith was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in St. James then airlifted to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato. He was in stable condition Thursday.
Marquez reported he didn't see Smith because he was blinded by headlights of an eastbound vehicle. Police say a report will be turned over to prosecutors for consideration of charges once an investigation is completed.
