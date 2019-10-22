Gary Johnson’s roots run deep into the history of St. James Methodist Church.
His mother was in the old church building practicing for a Christmas program when a velvet curtain in the basement, too close to a hot stove, caught fire and destroyed the building.
The existing church building, built in 1925, has been a constant in his life.
“I was born into that church,” said Johnson, 79. “I was baptized there, confirmed there.” And his wife is buried in the church cemetery.
Now Johnson and the other board members are in the process of selling the church building as the tiny congregation is unable to afford it.
“The building was too big and too expensive for us.”
Dana Moody, church secretary and historian, said the congregation has shrunk and is aging.
“We have about 60 members on the books. The average worship has been 17 people,” she said. “We have 13 members over 90.”
The church is among the oldest in the area.
“We started in a boxcar in 1871. We were the first to raise a steeple in Watonwan County,” Moody said.
Johnson is quick to point out that while the building is being sold, the small congregation remains committed.
“The people are the church; it’s the building that’s being sold,” he said.
“I think all the churches are suffering the same pain. The young people aren’t coming to the old familiar churches. They have their own brand that is more exciting for them,” Johnson said.
With their building gone, their latest minister, the Rev. Clinton Firstbrook III, moved on. The congregation has in recent months been meeting at other locations with visiting pastors. That may continue into the future, or the congregation may become a satellite church with live video services provided to them from another church, Moody said.
A new chapter
While some old churches end up vacant or eventually razed, United Methodist may live on with a different use.
Sean Vostad, with St. James Family Dentistry, is purchasing the building and hopes to convert it to a dental office and residence.
“I’ve been in the area since 2003, in Eagle Lake before this with a satellite practice here. I drove by the church every day and didn’t think anything of it and then I saw the ‘For Sale’ sign out front,” Vostad said.
“It’s a beautiful building. Oak hardwood floors throughout. It’s just such a cool building.”
He still needs to get city approvals for his plans for the building, something he hopes will come through in early November with a planned closing date in December.
He wants to convert part of the church for his dental practice and offices and part to a private residence he will some day occupy.
Churches in decline
Lois Thielen, a dairy farmer near the tiny town of Grey Eagle, east of Alexandria, has written several books on the history of area Catholic churches.
Her research has laid bare the hardships facing many rural congregations and churches across the state and country.
“When I interview people, I ask everyone what they think the future of their parish and the future of religion in general is. Most say they aren’t sure about (the survival of) their parish and they think when they die off, religion will die out.”
Those views are borne out by the Pew Research Center, which reports a record 1 in 5 Americans now report to have no religious affiliation.
Mainline Protestant churches have been hit the hardest. The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, or ELCA, in Minnesota has lost almost 200,000 members since 2000 and about 150 churches. The second largest Protestant denomination in Minnesota, the United Methodist Church, has closed 65 churches since 2000.
“They’re declining in all religions,” Thielen said. “I don’t want to be fully negative, but it should be a concern for people.”
She said churches were a central part of life when Minnesota was being settled.
“Settlers, in the 1860s and ‘70s, their faith was almost their only resource for comfort and strength. They built huge churches with a small number of people,” Thielen said. “Religion is important to me but not like it was to the pioneers. It was central to them.
“As people have gotten more prosperous, they don’t see the need for faith and God anymore. And families are smaller and smaller.”
She said worshipers that remain at most churches are rarely under age 40 or 50.
“Young couples don’t go to church much. They show up for the baptism and confirmation and they’re not back much, and their kids aren’t going to be in church.
“It’s not just rural areas, it’s all over.”
