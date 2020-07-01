ST. JAMES — The charge against a young father accused of neglecting a premature baby will be dismissed if he completes probation.
Antonio Trevino, 19, of St. James pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and was sentenced Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court.
Trevenio had already spent 45 days in jail for the neglect charge and unrelated gross misdemeanor assault charges.
He was ordered Tuesday to also complete five years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine or do community service in the neglect case.
Judge Stephen Ferrazzano II approved a stay of adjudication, meaning no neglect conviction will go on Trevino's record if he complies with the sentencing order.
Trevino and Danielle Louise Westman, 25, were charged in April after one of their twin infants was hospitalized with pneumonia, sepsis, hypothermia, dehydration and other health issues.
The baby girl was born prematurely and her parents failed to bring her in for scheduled checkups and declined home visits from a public health nurse, the charges say.
Both babies were taken into protective custody and remain in foster care, according to court documents.
Westman has not yet entered a plea in her neglect case.
Trevino also was convicted Tuesday of two gross misdemeanor counts of assault for separate assaults on a woman in May. In one instance he punched the woman and in another he hit her arm and broke her cellphone. He was sentenced to the 45 days already served and two years probation.
