ST. JAMES — A man allegedly assaulted and threatened another man with a knife, briefcase and garbage can on a St. James street Monday.
Vincent Michael Falcon, 36, of St. James, allegedly drove by a man with whom he had an ongoing feud on Second Avenue South.
Falcon stopped his vehicle and got out carrying a knife and a briefcase. He threatened to kill the other man multiple times and swung the briefcase at him, a court complaint alleges.
Falcon also allegedly picked up a garbage can and threw it at the other man.
Multiple witnesses told police Falcon was the aggressor.
Falcon was charged Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court with felony counts of assault and threats of violence, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
