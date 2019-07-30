ST. JAMES — Police are looking for a St. James man accused of repeatedly raping a young girl he knows.
Herson Omar Marroquin, 26, of St. James, was charged Monday in Watonwan County District Court with six felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.
A girl, who is younger than 13 years old, told her mother last week she was raped multiple times during the past eight months. The most recent assault occurred last Tuesday, the charges said.
Marroquin left when confronted by the mother and has not been seen since. A warrant is out for his arrest.
