ST. JAMES — A St. James man faces a felony charge related to an alleged sexual assault of a minor.
David Tiniguar Cos, 34, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in June in Watonwan County District Court. He denied the accusation in an interview with police February, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint states the charge is related to misconduct with a girl younger than 13 years old.
The girl reportedly first told police in February 2022 that Cos had touched her inappropriately at a park years earlier, according to the complaint. Police noted she provided information about his connection to her at the time.
A follow-up interview with police in April 2022 resulted in more detail alleging the incident occurred in 2017 when she was 9 years old. She reported she still sees him around and didn't want him to "keep getting away with this," the complaint states.
