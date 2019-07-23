ST. JAMES — A 26-year-old St. James man was charged Monday with threats of violence, obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault after he allegedly threatened police and a victim alike on Saturday, authorities said.
St. James police responded to a downtown call for help with a domestic situation, according to a court complaint. They found Orlando Fuentes and two victims who claimed he threatened to kill one of the victims during an argument and slapped the other when she tried to intercede.
Fuentes allegedly acted aggressively with police and tried to resist arrest. Police attempted to use a taser on him but it misfired, while Fuentes escaped to a nearby building.
Police subdued Fuentes with another taser and arrested him, while he allegedly told police he "owned this town" and wanted them fired. He then told police they were going to prison for the rest of their lives.
