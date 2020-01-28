ST. JAMES — A St. James man allegedly threatened to kill a city worker and damaged an electrical box after his electricity was cut off for non-payment.
Mason Edward Lorass, 18, was charged with felony counts of threats of violence and damage to a public utility line as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct Monday in Watonwan County District Court.
Lorass allegedly screamed at workers as they cut off his electricity last week. After they left, Lorass reportedly tampered with the electrical box and caused it to explode. Another city worker who examined the box told an investigator Lorass was lucky he wasn't electrocuted, according to a court complaint.
Lorass then went to St. James City Hall to pay his overdue bill and fine and became upset over the cost. He allegedly then threatened to shoot a City Hall employee.
