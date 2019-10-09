LAKE CRYSTAL — A St. James man reportedly led police on a chase Sunday through Lake Crystal.
Adolfo Davila, 32, was charged with a felony for fleeing and a gross misdemeanor for drug possession Tuesday in Blue Earth County.
A Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputy had to drive into a center median to avoid Davila’s oncoming car on Highway 60, according to a criminal complaint. Davila continued on the highway through Lake Crystal, driving as fast as 105 mph as law enforcement pursued him.
He turned onto County Road 13 toward Madelia before running over spike strips deployed by the Madelia Police Department. An officer used a pursuit-intervention technique to spin Davila’s car out, allowing officers to arrest him.
Police found a glass pipe in his pocket, and Davila allegedly told an officer he’d recently used methamphetamine and thought he was dreaming.
