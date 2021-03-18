ST. JAMES — A St. James man is accused of abusing a woman he knows, including choking her, tying her to a chair, threatening to kill her and putting a gun in her mouth.
Enrique Rodriguez, 27, was charged with felony counts of assault, false imprisonment and threats Monday in Watonwan County District Court.
A woman last week reported abuse dating back to last fall, according to a court complaint.
Rodriquez has choked her multiple times until she nearly loses consciousness, she said.
In September the woman said Rodriguez took her to a basement, tied her to a chair with rope and left her for at least an hour. When he returned, he allegedly slapped her several times before untying her.
In mid-November the woman said he sent her a message with an image of himself holding a gun. Later in the month Rodriguez allegedly put a gun in her mouth, then pressed it against her side then used it to hit her in the head.
He reportedly displayed the gun again a few days later, slapped her and said, “This is the time I hit you. The next time I'm going to kill you.”
When the woman said she was going to call the police, Rodriguez reportedly said he would kill her and her family after he got out of jail.
Rodriguez denied most of the allegations, the charges say. He reportedly admitted to slapping the woman at least once.
