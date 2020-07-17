ST. JAMES — A St. James man was charged with 10 felonies after investigators allegedly found child pornography on his cellphone.
Octavious M. Turner, 20, was arrested Monday and charged this week in Watonwan County District Court.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and St. James Police Department investigators received a tip about Turner in April, which led to them seizing his phone in May.
A review of the phone found multiple videos and photos of children engaged in sexual activity, according to a criminal complaint. Turned reportedly told the investigators the child pornography was his and he knew it was wrong.
