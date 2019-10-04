MADELIA — A 39-year-old St. James man was hospitalized after his motorcycle left Highway 60 south of Madelia Friday.
Garrett Dean Loudermilk was westbound on Highway 60, lost control of his 2002 Harley Davidson on a curve and went into a ditch just before 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Loudermilk, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the Madelia hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.