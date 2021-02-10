ST. JAMES — A St. James man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he knows.
Gustavo Adolfo Vidales, 28, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court.
A girl described being sexually assaulted by Vidales five times between October and January, according to a court complaint. When an investigator asked Vidales about the allegations Vidales reportedly responded, “Whatever she said I did, then I did it.”
