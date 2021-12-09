ST. JAMES — A nurse is accused of stealing prescription pain medication from a senior care facility in St. James.
Amanda Mae Schmidt, 35, of St. James, was charged with felony counts of theft Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court.
Schmidt worked as a licensed practical nurse at the Good Samaritan Pleasant View Home. She stole oxycodone pills and fentanyl patches that were intended for two residents, a court complaint alleges.
