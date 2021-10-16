ST. JAMES — A St. James police officer was hospitalized after a driver who had been drinking crashed into his squad on Highway 4 in St. James just before midnight Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Officer Bradley Ray Nestergard, 44, of Fairmont, was southbound on Highway 4 in his 2020 Ford Explorer when a northbound Ford F150 crossed the center line and struck the Explorer in the southbound lane at the intersection with 10th Avenue South, according to the State Patrol.
Both Nestergard and the driver of the F150 — Larry Richard Blackstad, 57, of St. James — were taken to the St. James hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the 11:58 p.m. crash. Alcohol use by Blackstad was involved, the Patrol report stated.
