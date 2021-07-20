ST. JAMES — A former assistant principal is returning to St. James to become principal of the secondary school.
Mike Fugazzi was selected the next principal of St. James middle and high schools, Supt. Steven Heil recently announced. Fugazzi is replacing Karla Beck, who left to become director of teaching and learning at Redwood Area Schools.
Fugazzi has been an elementary principal in South St. Paul and before that was assistant elementary principal in St. James.
