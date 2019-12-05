St. James and the Small Business Development Center in Mankato received grants from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to help promote business growth.
The Economic Impact Grants are to help support current or future business growth, access or expansion of resources to underrepresented populations, and/or grow the community’s ability to embrace community culture.
The SBDC received $20,000 to support women entrepreneurs and small-business owners in south-central Minnesota through training, educational events and peer networking.
St. James received $20,000 to provide business development services in Spanish and English to support the Latino community.
