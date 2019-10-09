ST. JAMES — Aging sewer and water mains will be replaced in St. James thanks to $9.7 million in low-interest loans and a grant.

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority Wednesday announced $23.4 million in water infrastructure loans and grants for four projects in the state.

“These PFA projects represent a collaboration between local, state and federal governments,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a press release. 

The work in St. James will be in conjunction with a Minnesota Department of Transportation project to reconstruct Highway 4.

A Clean Water Revolving Fund loan of nearly $3 million and a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan of just over $3.7 will cover the costs associated with the Highway 4 projects, according to the press release. The 20-year 1% loans are expected to save a combined $631,583 when compared to the costs of market-rate financing.

A separate legislative appropriation will provide a grant of $3 million to cover the cost of street and utility improvements in the northwest portion of the city, the release said.

