ST. JAMES — Students from St. James High School are having frank discussions about teen issues in a new podcast.
The trio behind “Teen Talk” has two target audiences with two missions. They hope to help their classmates realize they are not alone in their feelings and obstacles. They also hope to give adults some insight into what it’s like to be a teen today.
“We want to inform adults and other students about what a teenager’s life really is like — especially during the pandemic because everybody’s had to uproot their lives,” said Nick Brey, a St. James High School senior.
Brey and junior Sailor Mohlenbrock host the podcasts and senior Tyler Chapin is their producer. Each episode they invite a student or two as well as an educator guest.
Many of the conversations in the first four episodes have involved how they are coping with distance learning, isolation, boredom and other changes during the pandemic.
In one episode senior Kharime Vite described how she felt when multiple family members contracted COVID-19.
“It’s hard seeing your family being sick, and it’s hard knowing there is nothing you can do to take away their pain,” she said.
The podcasters are talking about other teen issues as well. In a recent episode, they tackled “toxic perfectionism.”
“A lot of girls think they have to live up to everyone else’s standards and social media’s standards,” said guest Emma Anderson, a junior. “But I think you just need to step back and just think: ‘Who am I?’ And not: ‘Who do people want me to be?’”
An educator joins each episode with some honest reflections about their own experiences and some adult wisdom.
In a conversation about grades, science teacher Nick Schmitz suggested students should take classes that will stretch them instead of easier classes that would yield a better grade. He said he regrets not taking more higher-level classes in high school, which led him to drop out of a trigonometry class in college.
“I just hadn’t challenged myself until that time, and when I finally hit that challenge, I just wasn’t ready for it,” he said.
Brey and Mohlenbrock select the topics and adviser Steve Chapin said he’s most impressed by how much research they conduct about the issue before they start recording.
The podcast also has some lighter moments, including a segment defining teenage lingo. Tune in to learn what words such as “bruh” and “wack” mean.
The podcasters said they are making a conscious effort to include Hispanic voices in the conversations because roughly half of their classmates are Hispanic.
“We want to make sure it’s as equitable as possible so it’s not coming through just one lens,” Brey said.
While the podcast features only St. James students and educators, its creators said the topics are universal and listeners from outside their community can also gain some insight about teenagers.
So far they have received only positive feedback and aren’t overly concerned about the potential for the opposite.
“I’m not worried about putting myself out there,” Tyler Chapin said. “I know there are going to be people who don’t have the best thoughts on it. But there is always going to be at least one person who thinks it’s a good idea. If we can change one person’s understanding, it’s a success. ”
To listen or to suggest topics for future episodes go to https://bit.ly/TeenTalkHome. The Teen Talk podcast also can be found on Spotify.
