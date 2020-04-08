The St. James and Tri-City United school boards have chosen new leaders for their districts.
Steve Heil, principal of Delano High School, was selected Tuesday to become superintendent in St. James.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Supt. Lonnie Seifert also was picked Tuesday as the next superintendent of Tri-City United.
Both appointments are pending successful contract negotiations. The new leaders will take the helm on July 1.
Seifert was selected on a 4-3 vote after a lengthy discussion via a teleconference meeting. Three of the GFW School Board members favored Carmen Daniels-Strahan, who is principal of Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato.
Seifert has led GFW for two years that have included the failure of a building referendum request and the recent decision to close the school in Fairfax. Before GFW, Seifert was principal and assistant principal at New Prague High School.
The School Board will meet Monday to approve a contract with Seifert. A salary range was preset at between $135,000 and $155,000.
Seifert is replacing Supt. Teri Preisler, who is retiring after leading the district for seven years.
In St. James, Heil will replace Becky Cselovszki, who will become superintendent of Redwood Area Schools in Redwood Falls.
Heil has been principal in Delano since 2012 and before that was a teacher, coach, athletic director and high school principal in Arizona.
The other finalist for the job was Chris Anderson, superintendent and elementary principal in the Woodbine Community School District in southwestern Iowa.
The St. James School Board unanimously selected Heil. Although some board members were somewhat apprehensive about Heil's lack of superintendent experience, the board decided he was the better fit for the district.
In a teleconference meeting, board Chairman Richard Spitzner said he was impressed with Heil's experience working with a diverse school population, that he has raised student standardized test scores and that he “expects accountability from himself and others.”
The board is expected to approve a contract with Heil on Thursday. His proposed annual salary is $135,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.