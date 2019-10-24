ST. JAMES — The St. James Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday after he allegedly threatened in a social media post to shoot up the school.
The boy attends St. James High School and formal charges against him are expected to be filed in Watonwan County District Court, according to a release on the police department’s Facebook page.
The boy reportedly made the threats on Facebook and via instant messaging, prompting someone to alert police at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities arrested him early Thursday.
Police officers consider the threat resolved but are providing extra patrol at the school Thursday, according to the release.
