ST. PETER — Ceramists with the Arts Center of Saint Peter are putting a new spin on their most popular fundraiser.
This year’s Souper Bowl is not taking place in conjunction with the St. Patrick’s Day celebration Thursday. Instead, an outdoor summer event is planned.
The date switch was necessary because while pandemic restrictions were in place, groups of clay artists weren’t able to work side by side on the center’s potters wheels, said docent Marian Determan.
Lots of hands are needed to shape enough artisan bowls for the center’s St. Paddy’s sales. In the past, volunteers met regularly over several months to create hundreds of clay bowls stamped with the commemorative words “Souper Bowl.”
The functional artworks were then set aside until March 17, when they would be filled with hearty soups. Buyers typically enjoy their bowl of soup in conjunction with a short St. Patrick’s Day parade along streets not too far from the arts center.
Clay center members did continue to work — albeit in solitude — throughout the pandemic. Many of the ceramic pieces they created over the past two years are available at the arts center, including a variety being offered at discounted prices as a fundraiser for a St. Peter family.
Members of the clay center have designated sales of these handmade ceramic bowls, cups, plates and pitchers to Joseph and Erika Urban, whose young son, Fritz, is battling an aggressive form of cancer. Determan said. Although many of the benefit items have been purchased, the potters keep bringing more in to fill empty spots on the center’s shelves.
A fundraiser for the arts center/clay center itself is slated this summer. Plates, mugs, platters and other functional pottery will be available for purchase during the July 16 event sponsored by Wealth Management Solutions. Profits from those sales will be shared between the arts center and individual artists.
During the event, community members will be able to buy bowls created for past Souper Bowls. An outdoor swap meet is planned for collectors looking to freshen up the assortments of bowls accumulated in their homes. The event will feature an exchange of undamaged clay pieces with other collectors while KMSU Radio volunteer DJs will provide background music.
