ST. PAUL — Police on Monday identified a man fatally shot in St. Paul over the weekend as a 29-year-old from Mankato.
Devante Victor Jones died near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street. Officers were called to Frogtown about shots fired just before 2 a.m. Sunday and found Jones with multiple gunshot wounds.
No one was under arrest as of Monday morning, and police urged anyone with information to call investigators at 651-266-5650.
Pioneer Press
