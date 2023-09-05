ST. PAUL — Police on Monday identified a man fatally shot in St. Paul over the weekend as a 29-year-old from Mankato.

Devante Victor Jones died near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street. Officers were called to Frogtown about shots fired just before 2 a.m. Sunday and found Jones with multiple gunshot wounds.

No one was under arrest as of Monday morning, and police urged anyone with information to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

Pioneer Press

